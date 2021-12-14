Board approves language for payday loan ballot petition

LANSING, Mich (AP) — A coalition that wants voters to decide how Michigan should cap interest rates on payday loans won approval Tuesday of its summary language for a petition to put the issue on the November 2022 ballot.
Members of Michiganders for Fair Lending told the Board of State Canvassers that payday loans — short-term loans with high interest rates — often trap people in a cycle of debt because current state law allows interest rates equivalent to a more than 370% annual percentage rate.