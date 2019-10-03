Board of Aldermen, 2nd Ward, candidate: Kevin Kosty

Kevin Kosty

Democrat

Board of Aldermen, Second Ward

Shelton

39

Incumbent: No

Current job: Senior technical support specialist/PerkinElmer.

Education: Vestal, N.Y.; Nazareth College of Rochester

The most important issue in this election: Improving the budget process to ensure we can maintain our low tax rate by increasing transparency, setting goals and establishing metrics for how our money is spent. As a scientist, I will bring a different perspective and analysis skills to city government and Shelton's finances.

Other issues: Partnering with citizens to create a vision for Shelton’s future. Addressing traffic issues through town. Dealing with the lack of parking downtown for residents and to help business flourish. Improving the relationship between the boards of Aldermen and Education, investing in our children promoting S.T.E.M. education in Shelton schools.

Family: I have proud parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a brother 12 years younger than me.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Shelton Democratic Town Committee.

Campaign website: www.SheltonDemocrats.com and https://www.facebook.com/KevinKostyCT.