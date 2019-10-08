Board of Aldermen, 3rd Ward, candidate: Cris Balamaci

Cris Balamaci

Republican

Board of Aldermen, Third Ward

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Employed by the largest private sector healthcare system in the state of New York (70,000 employees) as a director of risk management programs; former vice president of risk management in the public sector for a major metropolitan New York healthcare corp. for 10 years; prior to career in risk management, was a dedicated clinician in private practice in Southern California; maintains board certification - National Commission of Certified Physician Assistants (NCCPA); holds active PA medical license in Connecticut and New York.

Education: Graduate from the University of Oklahoma-College of Medicine - Physician Associate Program (top 10 percent of graduating class).

The most important issue in this election: Devoted to continuing to serve in the community.

Family: Longtime Shelton resident; born and raised in Fairfield County.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: U.S.A.F. veteran-commissioned officer affiliated with the Cape Canaveral Shuttle program - as a team member of the Biomedical Corps; member of the American Legion; member of the Western CT Military Officers Association; appointed to Board of Aldermen, July 2017, following the resignation of Lynne Farrell; serving the remainder of Farrell’s term.

As former chairman of the Board of Apportionment & Taxation, I understand the challenges of the city’s budget and the importance of great fiscal leadership to ensure financial stability for the city. I have a strong financial background with drill-down granular focus to identify inconsistencies and more than 20 years in risk management/cost containment.