https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Board-of-Aldermen-3rd-Ward-candidate-Jose-14484258.php
Board of Aldermen, 3rd Ward, candidate: Jose Goncalves
Photo: Contributed Photo
Jose Goncalves
Democrat
Board of Aldermen, Third Ward
Shelton
Incumbent: No
Goncalves has lived in Shelton for nearly 40 years and he and his wife have raised three children here.
For more than 25 years, Goncalves worked for the Bridgeport Board of Education and is a member of its Executive Union Board. Goncalves has volunteered with the Shelton Youth Soccer Program at the Boys and Girls Club. He and his family are active members of their church and within the Portuguese community.
He currently serves on the Board of Education in Shelton, where he advocates for all students in Shelton to have a first-rate educational experience. He believes that students who are prepared for higher education and the trades will better compete in a global economy.
View Comments