Boat explosion that sent 6 into the water being investigated

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are investigating the cause of a boat explosion that forced six people to jump to safety into Norwalk Harbor.

Multiple people called 911 to report the explosion at about 6 p.m. Thursday. All six people aboard were rescued, including two who were brought to a hospital but were expected to recover, Norwalk police said.

The operator of the 33-foot Egg Harbor yacht told authorities that engine trouble developed as they were leaving the harbor, and the explosion happened about 100 yards from shore after they had turned around and were heading back toward the dock.

The boat became engulfed in flames and everyone aboard jumped off, police said. Firefighters towed it back to shore and put out the fire.

Police said Norwalk's fire marshal and the boat's insurer are investigating the cause of the blast.