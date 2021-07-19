Bodies of 2 missing teenage boys found in Farmington River

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The bodies of two missing teenagers who authorities believe went swimming in the swollen Farmington River were discovered on Monday, roughly a mile-and-a-half from where they were last seen on July 15.

Capt. Keith Williams of the state's Environmental Conservation Police said first responders were “going on a hunch” and focused their search downstream, given the current high water levels caused by recent heavy rains. They discovered the bodies of 15-year-old Lucas Brewer and 17-year-old Anthony Nagore on Monday afternoon near the Farmington and Burlington town line.