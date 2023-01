LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a West Virginia woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75.

The body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, was recovered from the vehicle on Wednesday, state police spokesman Scottie Pennington said in a news release. Her body was sent to a medical examiner to determine a cause of death.