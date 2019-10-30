Body found in Ohio River ID'd as missing Louisville woman

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A body found along southern Indiana's Ohio River shoreline has been identified as that a missing Louisville, Kentucky, woman.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the Floyd County Coroner's office identified the body as that of 25-year-old Shanaira Selden.

The DNR says Selden's cause of death is still pending additional testing and toxicology results.

Selden's body was found Sunday along the river. She had been missing since Oct. 19.

Selden's mother, Shameka Sells-Moore, tells WAVE-TV that her daughter left without her cellphone, her hijab and prayer beads. Sells-Moore had placed hundreds of flyers over West Louisville in her search for her daughter.