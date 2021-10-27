Bombing in Myanmar city highlights escalating violence

BANGKOK (AP) — Midday bombings near a busy government office injured at least nine people in Myanmar’s second biggest city on Wednesday, in what appeared to be the latest high-profile attack by militants opposed to the country’s military rulers.
Other attacks by foes of the government were also reported on social media and news websites sympathetic to the opposition. Shootings and bombings in Myanmar’s cities and armed clashes in the countryside are daily occurrences, and U.N. officials and other observers have warned that unrest triggered by the military's seizure of power in February is spinning toward civil war.