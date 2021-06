RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Bond has been set for a Rapid City mother who does not have custody of her two children and was accused abducting them from a Custer day care setting.

A federal magistrate judge set bond at $50,000 cash or surety Wednesday for 37-year-old Katrina Joy Seay, who is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping in last week's disappearance of the children, ages 6 and 9.