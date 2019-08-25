Book tries to show how US democracy hurt Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new book by a noted historian attempts to show how expanding American democracy hurt Native Americans in the early days of the nation.

University of Oregon history professor Jeffrey Ostler's "Surviving Genocide: Native Nations and the United States from the American Revolution and Bleeding Kansas" argues that the emergence of American democracy depended on the taking of Native lands.

Ostler's book is the first of two volumes on Native American history.

The book comes as scholars and writers are challenging the narrative around American history and how it hurt people of color. These efforts are drawing criticism from some conservative columnists.

Columbia University history professor Karl Jacoby called Ostler's book an exciting work in Native American history.