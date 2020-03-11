Boom! Fireworks bill goes to Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is on the verge of ending firework sales that are done with a wink and a nod under a bill the Legislature passed on Wednesday.

One of Florida's least enforced laws bans fireworks sales unless people are buying them to scare birds away from farms and fisheries. Customers sign a form saying that's how they intend to use fireworks. Businesses from fireworks mega-stores to stands that pop up ahead of holidays don't ask any questions.

The bill going to Gov. Ron DeSantis would make fireworks legal for use on the Fourth of July, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Lawmakers have said the current law makes no sense and forces Floridians to lie to buy fireworks.

The bill passed on an 82-34 vote.