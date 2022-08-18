Borgata's July set monthly record for Atlantic City casinos WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2022
Travis Lunn, president of Atlantic City, N.J.'s Borgata casino poses for a photo near a roulette table on Feb. 17, 2022. In July, the Borgata set a new record for the best month any Atlantic City casino has ever had, winning more than $124 million from gamblers in person and online.
Travis Lunn, president of the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J., poses near a slot machine in the casino on Feb. 17, 2022. In July, the Borgata set a new record for the best month any Atlantic City casino has ever had, winning more than $124 million from gamblers in person and online. Much of that performance was powered by a record-setting month from slot machine play by gamblers.
The Water Club hotel is reflected in the facade of the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. in this Oct. 1, 2020 photo. In July 2022, the Borgata set a new record for the best month any Atlantic City casino has ever had, winning more than $124 million from gamblers in person and online.
Travis Lunn, president of the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J., points to a slot machine in the casino on Feb. 17, 2022. In July, the Borgata set a new record for the best month any Atlantic City casino has ever had, winning more than $124 million from gamblers in person and online. Much of that performance was powered by a record-setting month from slot machine play by gamblers.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling and sports betting helped propel the Borgata in July to the best month an Atlantic City casino has ever had.
Figures released Tuesday by New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement show the Borgata, the city's top-performing casino, won more than $124 million from in-person casino gamblers, internet wagering and sports betting. The online and sports betting money is split with partners, so the casino doesn't keep all of it.
