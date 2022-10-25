Bosnia: Thousands protest recount of vote in Serb-run region

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied in Bosnia Tuesday to demand that electoral authorities end a recount of ballots from a contested general election this month and confirm a staunchly pro-Russian politician as president of the country’s Serb-run part.
The protesters carried photos of Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik and waved flags of his SNSD party, accusing the country’s multi-ethnic central election commission of attempting to subvert the will of Serb people to choose him as their leader.