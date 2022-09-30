Bosnia election expected to re-legitimize a failing system SABINA NIKSIC, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 5:41 a.m.
The Bosnian Parliament building is reflected on an election poster of Bakir Izetbegovic who is running for the Bosnian Presidency on the upcoming elections in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A man begs for money and food on the street next to an election poster in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A man walks beneath an election poster of Denis Becirovic ahead of the upcoming elections in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
People pass by an election poster of Zeljko Komsic who is running for the Bosnian Presidency in the upcoming elections in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A woman passes by election posters of the candidates of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A man passes by an election poster of the candidates of the People and Justice Party (NiP) in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
People pass by an election poster of Zeljko Komsic who is running for the Bosnian Presidency on the upcoming elections in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
People pass by an election poster of Bakir Izetbegovic who is running for the Bosnian Presidency on the upcoming elections in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A man at the bus station looks at the election posters of the People and Justice Party (NiP) in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Zeljka Cvijanovic of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), who is running for the Bosnian Presidency, attends a campaign rally in Istocno Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Serb member of the Bosnian Presidency Milorad Dodik, center right, who is running for the President of Republika Srpska and Zeljka Cvijanovic, center left, who is running for the Bosnian Presidency listen to the party anthem at the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) campaign rally in Istocno Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Zeljka Cvijanovic of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), who is running for the Bosnian Presidency, speaks during campaign rally in Istocno Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Zeljka Cvijanovic of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), who is running for the Bosnian Presidency, speaks during campaign rally in Istocno Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Serb member of the Bosnian Presidency Milorad Dodik, who is running for the President of Republika Srpska, waves with three fingers during campaign rally of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) in Istocno Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Serb member of the Bosnian Presidency Milorad Dodik, who is running for the President of Republika Srpska, speaks during campaign rally of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) in Istocno Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
23 of23
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s general election should be about the fight against rampant corruption and helping the country’s ailing economy. But at a time when Russia has a strong incentive to reignite conflict in the small Balkan nation, Sunday’s vote appears set to be an easy test for the long-entrenched nationalists who have ignored the needs of the people.
Voters are choosing the three members of the shared, Bosnian presidency, parliament deputies at the state, entity and regional levels, and the president of the country’s Serb-run part. The long-serving Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik, who is running for that last office, has used the election campaign to champion a secessionist agenda and Russia’s war in Ukraine.