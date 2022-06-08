Boulder passes gun laws, including assault weapons ban

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder passed a package of gun control laws on Tuesday, including a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons similar to one that was overturned shortly before 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket.

Boulder originally passed an assault weapons ban in 2018 in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. However, a judge declared it invalid in March 2021, ruling that only state or federal laws can limit the possession, sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, the Daily Camera reported.