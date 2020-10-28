Box firm plans to build plant in Delaware, gets $3M grant

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state of Delaware has approved a $3.1 million taxpayer grant for a cardboard box company that plans to build manufacturing plant in Dover.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that the company plans to hire 159 workers for the plant.

The Texas based company is called U.S. Corrugated. It plans to build an $80 million plant at a 37-acre site.

The grant for the project was approved by the Delaware Council on Development Finance. It includes $450,000 tied to job creation and up to $2.73 million for capital expenditures.

U.S. Corrugated said it expects to break ground in November with the goal of opening the plant by early to mid-2021.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Coleman said the firm chose Delaware because it is near major East Coast consumers and provides the company the opportunity to expand into the poultry industry.