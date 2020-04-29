Boy dies in dirt-bike accident

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (AP) — A 10-year-old Utah boy has died in dirt bike crash.

Traygen Shane Johnson was riding in Eagle Mountain when he hit a curb, lost control and crashed into a tree Tuesday, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told KSL-TV.

People nearby called 911 and administered CPR, as did emergency crews when the arrived. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy wore a helmet but suffered severe upper body injures, Cannon said.

This story corrects the boy was 10, not 9 years old.