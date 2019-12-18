Boy pulled from frigid waters of St. Louis area pool

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Two police officers jumped into the frigid waters of a St. Louis area pool to rescue a 10-year-old boy after he was underwater for several minutes, authorities say.

Calverton Park police officer Chris Robertson said he was on patrol Tuesday when he heard on his radio that a child was found in the municipal pool in nearby Ferguson and rescuers needed a bolt cutter to open a gate.

When he arrived, Ferguson police officer Jamez Knighten was in the deep end, treading water and holding the boy. He had scaled a fence to get to the child.

Robertson jumped in to help, and the boy taken to a children's trauma center in St. Louis. Authorities have not revealed his condition.

The pool was closed for the season and it's not clear how or why the child entered the complex.