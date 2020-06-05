Boys & Girls Club summer camp registration open

SHELTON — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley has opened registration for its 2020 summer camp.

Registration is first-come, first-served for all nine weeks of camp, which opens on June 22 and closes on Aug. 21.

Summer camp will run in two locations — the Raymond P. Lavietes Clubhouse in Shelton and the Joel E. Smilow Clubhouse in Ansonia. Cost is $250 per child per week, and the hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children will participate in a variety of activities throughout the day, including arts and crafts, outdoor activity — including the splash pad at the Shelton Clubhouse — indoor exercise, movies, and educational activities. Each week will feature a special theme.

The camp is certified by the state of Connecticut, and camp staff are certified in first aid and CPR.

To register and for information about COVID-19 health mitigation during camp, visit www.BGC-LNV.org.