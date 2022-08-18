Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death MARGERY A. BECK and JOSH FUNK, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 5:22 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
The Douglas County Department of Health based in Omaha, Nebraska, reported Wednesday that doctors believe the child died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. Health officials believe the child came into contact with the amoeba on Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River just west of Omaha.
MARGERY A. BECK and JOSH FUNK