Braving conflict, many women join flow back into Ukraine

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia's invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men heading to fight and people delivering aid. But increasingly, women are also heading back.
Motivated by a desire to help loved ones in trouble, or just to contribute to the defense and survival of their country and compatriots in ways large and small, such women are braving the bombs that have increasingly pounded Ukraine since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24.