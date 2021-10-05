Brawl trial begins for Florida school massacre suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A slow slog of jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of the suspect in 2018's Florida high school massacre on charges that he attacked a jail guard nine months after the shooting.
Prospective jurors were ushered into the courtroom in groups of 32 and asked basic questions about their knowledge of Nickolas Cruz, the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland that left 17 dead, whether they could put that aside and their availability to serve. Those who pass this initial screening will be brought back on Oct. 18 for further questioning.