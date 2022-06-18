Brazil: police arrest 3rd suspect in Amazon deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police said Saturday that a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested. The pair went missing almost two weeks ago; Phillips’ killing was confirmed after forensic exams; other remains are believed to belong to Pereira.
Police said in a statement that Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, turned himself at the police station in Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon.