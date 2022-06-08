Brazil police questioning suspect in Amazon disappearances

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police said Wednesday that they are questioning a suspect in the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official who went missing in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest more than three days ago.
Civil police in Amazonas state identified the suspect as 41-year-old Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also known as “Pelado,” who was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit, which is common practice in the region. Police didn't clarify why he is being treated as a suspect.