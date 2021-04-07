Brazil's Bolsonaro ignores calls for lockdown to slow virus April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 2:56 p.m.
1 of15 A man looks at the camera as he eats a meal donated by the Leao Xlll Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A woman receives a plate of food donated by the Leao Xlll Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A worker digs more graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 People wait in line for a meal donated by the Leao Xlll Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Cemetery workers wearing protective gear carry the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 to a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Workers use small bulldozers to dig more graves amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 People grieve during the burial of a relative who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 A woman grieves during the burial of a relative who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A woman throws a flower over the tomb of a relative who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday there would be “no national lockdown,” ignoring growing calls from health experts a day after the nation saw its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours since the pandemic began.
Brazil’s Health Ministry registered 4,195 deaths on Tuesday, becoming the third country to go above that threshold as Bolsonaro's political opponents demanded stricter measures to slow down the spread of the virus.