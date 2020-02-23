Bridge could be closed to motorists for most of 2021

CINCINNATI (AP) — A bridge in Cincinnati may be closed to motorists for most of 2021 while it's restored, officials said.

Repairs of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will likely start in February 2021 and could take up to nine months to complete, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported last week. The bridge — named after its architect — is a forerunner of Roebling's more famous Brooklyn Bridge, which opened about 20 years later in 1883.

During the restoration the bridge would be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians on at least one side, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The bridge was closed in April 2019 after chunks of rocks fell from one of the bridge's towers. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Nancy Wood initially said it would take the cabinet about two weeks to come up with a temporary repair plan.

Netting was installed on the bridge's north tower to catch falling sandstone, and contractors began removing loose stone from the structure in July.

Bidding for the restoration effort is scheduled for June.