Bridge in Kentucky closing for repairs over weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A bridge over the Green River in Kentucky will be closed for several days starting Friday.

The U.S. 60 Spottsville Bridge between Henderson and Owensboro will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release. A detour route will be set up while a contractor makes truss repairs.

The work is part of the prep work for construction of a new bridge, the cabinet said.

The bridge is located at U.S. 60 mile point 19.388 in Henderson County. It is 797 feet long (243 meters long) and was built as a toll bridge and opened to traffic in 1931. Tolls were removed in 1945. It is also known as the Richard W. Owen Memorial Bridge.

Approximately 3,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily on average. The bridge is 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of the U.S. 41 cloverleaf at Henderson and about 6 miles (10 kilometers) west of the Henderson-Daviess county line. It is at Green River navigation mile point 8.6.