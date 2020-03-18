Bridge to close for 2 months for $515,000 repair project

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — A 54-year-old bridge in Rhode Island will close for more than two months as part of an approximately $515,000 repair project.

The Gleaner Chapel Bridge in Scituate will be closed for 75 days starting Monday, according to the Department of Transportation.

The agency will make concrete and steel repairs and install new bridge joints, guardrails and a new driving surface.

The bridge carries Gleaner Chapel Road over Route 6 and is about 20 minutes east of Providence.