SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street.

Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.

The new plans, submitted to the commission Tuesday, seek to make the site a Planned Development District for a 4,060-square-foot retail and office building with a service station, a move which keeps the convenience store and gas pumps but removes the second floor offices.

“The new application addresses the concerns expressed by the commission and staff,” said attorney Dominick Thomas, Jr., who represents the developer.

“The PDD allows the project to address issues with the RBD (Restricted Business District) zone that restricts the internal traffic flow and the location of the building,” Thomas added. “The new application creates a much better internal traffic flow and still maintains a green streetscape.”

During its deliberations last month, commissioners were informed the developer had recommended changes to the plans, including removal of the second floor of the office building, which would also be moved away from the retaining wall at the rear of the property.

With the public hearing already closed, commissioners stated they were unable to receive new information, therefore the denial was based on the plans submitted last year.

The commission denied the application without prejudice, meaning the developer is allowed to resubmit an updated plan.

The adjacent properties are commercial and medical offices with residential farther west on Cots Street. The parcel, located between Constitution Boulevard and Exit 13 of Route 8, also abuts the area where the extension of Constitution Boulevard is proposed to occur.