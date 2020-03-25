Bridgeport law firm expands into Shelton

Willinger, Willinger & Bucci is expanding its law firm into Shelton. Pictured are partners, left to right, Bradd Robbins, Charles Willinger and Tom Bucci. Willinger, Willinger & Bucci is expanding its law firm into Shelton. Pictured are partners, left to right, Bradd Robbins, Charles Willinger and Tom Bucci. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport law firm expands into Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Willinger, Willinger & Bucci is expanding its law firm into Shelton, reflective of the robust economy along the Route 8 Corridor as well as a growing client base in the region.

The law firm will maintain its traditional presence in Bridgeport, Connecticut’s largest city, at 1000 Lafayette Blvd.

“This is a natural evolution for our firm,” said senior partner Charles J. Willinger, Jr., a Super Lawyers recipient in the areas of business litigation, commercial real estate and zoning, who has negotiated numerous real estate transactions valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“The Route 8 Corridor represents an enhanced service base while maintaining our long-established client foundation in the Fairfield County,” added Willinger.

Willinger, Willinger & Bucci will occupy 8,800 square feet on the 5th Floor of 1000 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton. The law firm features 11 attorneys renowned for handling a broad range of legal fields including significant commercial real estate transactions, land-use development, employment and labor law, personal injury and family relations.

This year marks the firm’s 30th anniversary with senior practitioners enjoying 47 years in the legal profession.

“This is by no means the end of our time in the great city of Bridgeport where we have practiced law for 47 years,” said senior partner Thomas W. Bucci, a former two-term mayor of Bridgeport. “Bridgeport will always be our home. We will maintain our Bridgeport office at 1000 Lafayette Boulevard, conveniently located off Route 8 and I-95, downtown.”

Bucci’s considered one of the preeminent legal minds in the area of employment and labor law in both state and federal courts with representation in the private and public sectors.

“This expansion unifies our Bridgeport regional clientele with an emerging business market, the type of synergy that fits our service areas,” said Bucci.

In addition to Charles Willinger and Bucci, Ann Marie Willinger, Bradd Robbins and Toni Marie Gelineau serve as partners. Associates are Athan S. Mihalakos, Heidi C. McGee, Diane M. Lord, Mark M. Middlen, James A. Lenes and Christopher M. Cerami.