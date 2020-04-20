Bridgeport teen charged with stealing from vehicles in Monroe

MONROE — A Bridgeport teenage has been charged in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Barn Hill Road area.

The 17-year old was charged April 18 with second-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and two counts of criminal attempt of sixth-degree larceny. Police said a second individual was involved in the thefts but was not identified.

Police responded to a Fairlea Drive home about 3:43 a.m. April 18 on a report of some people apparently attempting to enter vehicles in the driveway. Police said the officers did not locate anybody but found a white Audi A4 later determined to be stolen out of Greenwich.

“During the course of the neighborhood canvas, officers located several vehicles that had been left unlocked and were ransacked,” said Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone.

At 5:42 a.m., Corrone said a Monroe police sergeant observed someone behind a residence on Nickel Place. A K-9 from Westport Police Department was called to assist with the search.

While waiting for the K-9, Corrone said an Uber driver was seen on an adjacent street and someone was spotted walking to the vehicle from a residence on the street. The individual was identified as a juvenile male from Bridgeport.

“The juvenile stated he was in the area to meet a friend who lives there,” said Corrone. “A check with the area homeowners proved this to be false, since none claimed to know the individual. Property was later located in the area with stolen items from vehicles located in the Barn Hill Road area.”

Corrone said area surveillance footage recovered from Monroe residents identified the juvenile suspect as one of two people involved in the thefts. Officers were unable to locate the second suspect.

The juvenile suspect was released to a parent’s custody and is due in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on June 3.

