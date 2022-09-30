Skip to main content
Bridgeport unveils fitness court at Seaside Park

Staff report

Fire Lt. Carlos Reyes Jr., left, and Police Academy instructor Juan Esquilin take part in a friendly competition between members and recruits of the Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments on the new outdoor fitness court at the West Beach section of Seaside Park, in Bridgeport, Conn. Sept. 30, 2022.
Bridgeport's police and fire academy recruits took to the city's new fitness court at Seaside Park Friday for a bit of a friendly competition.

The fitness court is located in the first parking lot as you enter the west beach area, in the space of the former skate park. Creation and installation of the court was funded by a $30,000 grant from National Fitness Campaign and sponsorship from the Bridgeport Environmental Task Force contributed $201,500.

"The new outdoor gym has seven stations where users can use their own body weight to accomplish a full exercise," according to a news release. The court was designed for use by those 14 and over and can accommodate all fitness levels. 

“We are excited to have this addition to the City's journey to better health and wellness as we make a positive impact across Bridgeport,’’ stated Mayor Joe Ganim. "The addition of the Fitness Court and ongoing engagement in healthy lifestyles demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the community.”

