Bridgeport unveils fitness court at Seaside Park

Bridgeport's police and fire academy recruits took to the city's new fitness court at Seaside Park Friday for a bit of a friendly competition.

The fitness court is located in the first parking lot as you enter the west beach area, in the space of the former skate park. Creation and installation of the court was funded by a $30,000 grant from National Fitness Campaign and sponsorship from the Bridgeport Environmental Task Force contributed $201,500.