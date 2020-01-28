Brightview Shelton residents get first aid training

Joe Laucella of Echo Hose Ambulance Corps offered first aid training to residents at Brightview Shelton on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Echo Hose Ambulance Corps’ Joe Laucella took his training on the road last week, giving residents at Brightview Shelton a refresher in basic first aid awareness.

The ambulance corps assistant chief educated the senior living facility residents on a variety of topics — from CPR to bleeding control, Narcan use to simple first aid.

“The residents asked a lot of great questions and really enjoyed this presentation,” said Cari Edwards, Brightview Shelton vibrant living director, adding that many of the people stated that they felt much safer after attending this program.

Echo Hose Ambulance Corps offers numerous classes at its Community Education Center at 430 Coram Avenue. But Laucella said corps members are available to visit other residential communities, schools and businesses if requested.

“The residents were fantastic,” said Laucella about his visit to Brightview Shelton, which is located at 30 Beard Sawmill Road and comprised of 161 apartments, with 86 as independent living, 48 as assisted living and 26 units in memory care. The facility officially opened in June.

Laucella said questions ranged from how the local dispatch system works to what skills emergency medical service personnel need to what medical information they would need readily available in case of an emergency.

“This was an amazing group,” added Laucella. “I can’t wait to go back.”

