SHELTON — All students will be back in class five days a week starting April 19, Superintendent Ken Saranich announced Friday.

The move comes as district staffers — including café workers and bus drivers — prepare for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose on March 27.

"At the start of 2021, we announced our goal of returning our students to in-person instruction in the safest and fastest manner possible,” Saranich said.

“It brings me great joy to announce that with the recent vaccination clinics for our staff, we will be moving forward to ultimately bringing our students back five days per week of in-person instruction,” he said.

Since there are reports of side effects after the second vaccination, Saranich said, in an effort to minimize instructional loss from possible staff absenteeism, the district will hold a full remote learning day on March 29.

Beginning April 5, Saranich said all K-6 students will move to five days a week in-person instruction.

Grades 7-12 will continue their last week of cohorting from April 5-9. On April 7, all students in those grades may return to school for an early dismissal schedule day, with staff remaining a full day to accommodate remote learners.

Saranich said Wednesdays will remain early dismissal days for the remainder of the school year for staff to accommodate remote learning.

“We welcome all students returning to school,” Saranich said. “The district will no longer be holding hybrid models. Parents still have the right to place their child on full remote learning.”

Saranich said those parents wishing to have their child remain a full distance student should contact their child’s principal no later than April 1.

“We are extremely excited for the return of our students,” Saranich added.

