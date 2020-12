ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Britain signed a free-trade agreement Tuesday as the U.K. prepares to leave the European Union's economic orbit at the start of the new year.

The deal, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, aims to support trade between the two countries which was worth more than $25 billion in 2019. It is one of many post-Brexit trade deals the British government is pursuing with nations around the world and came days after it finalized a trade agreement with the EU.