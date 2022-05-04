British Virgin Islands premier released on bond in drug case

The premier of the British Virgin Islands, accused of drug-smuggling charges following a U.S. government sting in South Florida, was released Wednesday on a $500,000 bond.

In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes in Miami rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie would flee the U.S. if released pending trial on cocaine charges. Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, at the rented home of his two college-age daughters, if he and his family surrender their travel documents and he wears an ankle bracelet monitor as well as pay a $500,000 corporate surety bond.