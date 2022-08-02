Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 10:58 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands behind bars in a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted in a court prior to a hearing, in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted in a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers in a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner smiles behind bars in a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted in a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds up images as she stands behind bars in a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands behind bars in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release.
During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner's luggage. Her defense fielded a specialist who challenged the analysis, charging that it was flawed and didn't conform to official rules.