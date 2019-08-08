Bronx Zoo: 3 ½-foot snake missing, but no threat to visitors

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials at the Bronx Zoo say a 3 1/2-foot-long mangrove snake has gone missing, but say there's no threat to visitors.

The zoo says the mildly venomous snake wasn't in its exhibition at the end of the day Tuesday, and hasn't been seen since.

A notice warning visitors was put up on Wednesday, although the zoo says it's confident there's no threat and mangrove snakes are not known to be dangerous to people.

The zoo says the snakes are shy and timid, and active at night.