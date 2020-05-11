Brother-in-law to serve remainder of Rep. Glanzer's term

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Rep. Bob Glanzer's brother-in-law to fill the legislative seat left empty with his death from the coronavirus last month at age 74.

Republican Lynn Schneider, a retired banker, will represent District 22 for the remainder of Glanzer’s current term, which runs through the end of the calendar year.

“I want to thank Lynn Schneider for stepping into this important role,” Noem said in a statement. “Lynn’s family and the Huron community suffered a great loss with Bob’s passing. I appreciate that Lynn has agreed to continue Bob’s legacy of service to his community and to our state in this way.”

The Argus Leader reports Glanzer was also up for reelection at the time of his death and was slated to run unopposed in the June primary.

The Republican Central Committees in Beadle and Kingsbury counties will name a candidate to take Glanzer’s place on the November general election ballot.

Schneider served as treasurer for Glanzer’s legislative campaigns.