Budget battles remain as end of North Dakota's session nears

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers wrestling with where mountains of money will be spent in the biggest proposed budget in state history agree on one thing as the legislative session draws to a close: The hard part has just begun.
Lawmakers always fight over money and this year it is particularly notable, partly because the Legislature has about $1 billion more cash than expected based on new tax collection estimates. That's in addition to a possible billion-dollar bonding proposal, and an expected $1.9 billion from the federal government in coronavirus aid. The possible infusion of cash has lawmakers coming up with even more spending ideas and backroom budget battles than usual.