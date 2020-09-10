Building collapses in Pakistani city of Karachi, killing 1

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A multistory building that developed cracks during recent heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi collapsed on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring 10, police and hospital officials said.

Some people were still trapped under the rubble and efforts were underway to save them, rescuers said.

According to police, the building was vacated by the government two days ago, but one or two families were still living there, ignoring warnings. Authorities said the injured were transported to two nearby hospitals.

Seemi Jamali, a spokeswoman for Karachi's Jinnah Hospital, told reporters that all the injured brought to that hospital were in stable condition.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan as many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are often ignored to cut costs.

Last month's rains flooded most of Karachi's neighborhoods, killing dozens of residents and causing widespread damage.