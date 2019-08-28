Business growth prompts Ganim Financials’ Shelton move

Lawrence Ganim, CEO and founder of Ganim Financial, officially moved his business to R.D. Scintos’ Enterprise Drive in Shelton on Aug. 2.

Ganim Financial had previously called Bridgeport home for nearly 34 years making this process “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever been faced with,” said Ganim.

“We are excited to be in Shelton,” said Ganim. “When we outgrew our space in Bridgeport and began shopping around for a new office, we became enamored with what Shelton and the R.D. Scinto office complexes have to offer, especially since we’re expanding and looking to attract new talent to our firm.”

Mayor Mark Lauretti, along with Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Purcell, welcomed the Ganim team to the city during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 22.

“This is a real win for Shelton,” said Purcell, “and we’re thrilled to have a firm of this integrity hang its shingle in our town.”

Lawrence Ganim founded Ganim Financial in 1985 with one basic goal in mind, “to add value to people’s lives,” said Ganim, adding that “by helping one client, the ripple effect of that outcome can positively impact families, businesses, and communities for generations.”

Ganim said he is proud of his involvement in establishing the Ultimate Gift Fund as a board member of the LifeBridge Organization as well as Park City Prep’s Annual Scholarship Award. Ganim also serves on the board of directors for the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) and is a past chairman of The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce as well as the Connecticut’s Zoological Society.

Professionally, Ganim is a qualifying and lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table, The Court of the Table, and Top of the Table - the highest distinctions in the insurance and financial services industry. He was also named a Five Star Wealth Manager in the state of Connecticut for a sixth time in 2018. The firm’s areas of expertise include wealth management, business and estate planning, health and employee benefits, and retirement planning.