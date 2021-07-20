Buttigieg cheers space flight, says he'd go 'in a heartbeat' HOPE YEN, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 2:28 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former mayor, one-time presidential candidate, Transportation secretary — future space traveler?
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he was excited to see Jeff Bezos’ blast-off into space Tuesday, describing space travel as a clear trend for the future. It's a trip he would love to take himself, even if he doesn't think it will happen in the foreseeable future.