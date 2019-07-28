By Bill Bloxsom

Ridge Remodeling twice rallied from deficits and then held off Shelton Car Care, 7-6, in a Shelton Rec Men’s Wood B League softball game at East Village Park.

Tim Shuster’s sacrifice fly plated Jay Wilson, who had led off the top of the sixth with a triple, to up the margin to 7-5. Dave Wulinsky drew a walk and Eddie Aponte singled to restart the threat, but SCC’s shortstop Matt Algwed turned an unassisted double play to keep his team within two going into its last at bat.

Before Ridge, now 15-3 on the season, could fire up the grill and put on the post-game feedbag if it could turn back SCC (8-9).

Tom Cinquanci singled to open the frame and Brenten Dempsey followed with a base hit to bring the top of the batting order to the plate.

Ridge got an out, as two runners advanced into scoring position. Shane Sweeney’s RBI single put the go-ahead run on base before shortstop John Gromotski got the second out with a throw to first. A fly ball gave Ridge the win.

“We began in the metal leagues and have played A and B ball the last six or seven years,” Shuster said. “We’ve been with each other for 15 years. We are Shelton guys and just like to play.”

Shelton Car Care took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Steve Donofrio smacked a triple to center field and Brandon Urzua plated him with a single. Algwed singled with one out, but Gromotski made a fine play on Terrence Brown’s pop up.

Ridge Remodeling tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Wulinsky doubled with two outs and Aponte tied things with a single.

SCC struck back with two runs in the third. Dempsey reached with one out to flip the batting order. Chad Sweeney and Shane Sweeney had back-to-back singles to take the lead. Nick Rivers’ sacrifice fly took the score to 3-1.

Brown’s RBI single brought home D.J. McQuillan, who had singled and advanced on Greg Gaudcousi’s base hit.

“This is our fourth year together,” McQuillan said. “We love playing on Friday nights. There is no work the next day. We all went to school, work, or are friends. We’re from the same hometown.”

Down 4-1, Ridge put up a five spot in the home fourth.

Gromotski doubled high off the fence in left-center field with one out. Jay Wilson knocked him in, and Shuster followed with another hit. Wulinsky’s second double scored another run. A walk loaded the bases for Abate, who tied the game with a hit. Ryan Harrington doubled inside the third base bag to plate two and Ridge had a 6-4 lead.

SCC’s Dempsey doubled, Chad Sweeney singled and Shane Sweeney’s sac fly made it a one-run game in the top of the fifth.

McQuillan’s leadoff single in the sixth showed promise, but Gromotski started a 6-4-3 double play to quell the rally.

Ridge Remodeling is led by Steve DePaolo, John Gromotski, Jay Wilson, Shawn Camy, Dave Wulinsky, Ryan Harrington, Steve Marks, Tim Shuster, Eddie Aponte, Gary Britto and Ryan Britto.

Keying play for Shelton Car Care were Chad Sweeney, Shane Sweeney, Nick Rivers, Steve Donofrio, Brandon Urzua, D.J. McQuillan, Greg Gaudcousi, Matt Algwed, Terrence Brown, Tom Cianquanci and Brenten Dempsey.