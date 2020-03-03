CA-Dem-Pres-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the Democratic primary for President.

Patrick Sestak Willimsn Yang Alameda 0 0 0 0 Alpine 0 0 0 0 Amador 0 0 0 0 Butte 0 0 0 0 Calaveras 0 0 0 0 Colusa 0 0 0 0 ContraCost 0 0 0 0 DelNorte 0 0 0 0 ElDorado 0 0 0 0 Fresno 0 0 0 0 Glenn 0 0 0 0 Humboldt 0 0 0 0 Imperial 0 0 0 0 Inyo 0 0 0 0 Kern 0 0 0 0 Kings 0 0 0 0 Lake 0 0 0 0 Lassen 0 0 0 0 LosAngeles 0 0 0 0 Madera 0 0 0 0 Marin 0 0 0 0 Mariposa 0 0 0 0 Mendocino 0 0 0 0 Merced 0 0 0 0 Modoc 0 0 0 0 Mono 0 0 0 0 Monterey 0 0 0 0 Napa 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 Orange 0 0 0 0 Placer 0 0 0 0 Plumas 0 0 0 0 Riverside 0 0 0 0 Sacramento 0 0 0 0 SanBenito 0 0 0 0 SanBernard 0 0 0 0 SanDiego 0 0 0 0 SanFrancis 0 0 0 0 SanJoaquin 0 0 0 0 SanLuisObi 0 0 0 0 SanMateo 0 0 0 0 SantaBarba 0 0 0 0 SantaClara 0 0 0 0 SantaCruz 0 0 0 0 Shasta 0 0 0 0 Sierra 0 0 0 0 Siskiyou 0 0 0 0 Solano 0 0 0 0 Sonoma 0 0 0 0 Stanislaus 0 0 0 0 Sutter 0 0 0 0 Tehama 0 0 0 0 Trinity 0 0 0 0 Tulare 0 0 0 0 Tuolumne 0 0 0 0 Ventura 0 0 0 0 Yolo 0 0 0 0 Yuba 0 0 0 0 Totals 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-03-2020 10:20