By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the Democratic primary for President.

Patrick Sestak Willimsn Yang
Alameda 0 0 0 0
Alpine 0 0 0 0
Amador 0 0 0 0
Butte 0 0 0 0
Calaveras 0 0 0 0
Colusa 0 0 0 0
ContraCost 0 0 0 0
DelNorte 0 0 0 0
ElDorado 0 0 0 0
Fresno 0 0 0 0
Glenn 0 0 0 0
Humboldt 0 0 0 0
Imperial 0 0 0 0
Inyo 0 0 0 0
Kern 0 0 0 0
Kings 0 0 0 0
Lake 0 0 0 0
Lassen 0 0 0 0
LosAngeles 0 0 0 0
Madera 0 0 0 0
Marin 0 0 0 0
Mariposa 0 0 0 0
Mendocino 0 0 0 0
Merced 0 0 0 0
Modoc 0 0 0 0
Mono 0 0 0 0
Monterey 0 0 0 0
Napa 0 0 0 0
Nevada 0 0 0 0
Orange 0 0 0 0
Placer 0 0 0 0
Plumas 0 0 0 0
Riverside 0 0 0 0
Sacramento 0 0 0 0
SanBenito 0 0 0 0
SanBernard 0 0 0 0
SanDiego 0 0 0 0
SanFrancis 0 0 0 0
SanJoaquin 0 0 0 0
SanLuisObi 0 0 0 0
SanMateo 0 0 0 0
SantaBarba 0 0 0 0
SantaClara 0 0 0 0
SantaCruz 0 0 0 0
Shasta 0 0 0 0
Sierra 0 0 0 0
Siskiyou 0 0 0 0
Solano 0 0 0 0
Sonoma 0 0 0 0
Stanislaus 0 0 0 0
Sutter 0 0 0 0
Tehama 0 0 0 0
Trinity 0 0 0 0
Tulare 0 0 0 0
Tuolumne 0 0 0 0
Ventura 0 0 0 0
Yolo 0 0 0 0
Yuba 0 0 0 0
Totals 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-03-2020 10:20