CA-House-2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Huffman Mensing DelNorte 18 17 5,082 6,064 Humboldt 66 44 31,694 13,043 Marin 112 93 110,082 21,235 Mendocino 250 146 18,785 6,197 Sonoma 255 190 66,480 17,479 Trinity 25 3 436 567 Totals 726 493 232,559 64,585

AP Elections 11-11-2020 16:05