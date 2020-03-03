CA-StHou-Contested
0 of 393 precincts - 0 percent
Elizabeth Betancourt, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Megan Dahle, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Paul Dhanuka, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 485 precincts - 0 percent
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Sophia Racke, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Matthew Nelson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 200 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Tracie Stafford, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Mushtaq Tahirkheli, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Eric Rigard, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 332 precincts - 0 percent
Ted Cabral, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Veronica Jacobi, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Marc Levine, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Ron Sondergaard, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 237 precincts - 0 percent
Christina Fugazi, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Kathy Miller, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Carlos Villapudua, Dem 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 337 precincts - 0 percent
Tim Grayson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Janell Proctor, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Cassandra Devereaux, PFP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 326 precincts - 0 percent
Buffy Wicks, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jeanne Solnordal, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Sara Brink, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 376 precincts - 0 percent
Vipan Bajwa, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Bill Quirk, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Alexis Villalobos, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Son Nguyen, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 214 precincts - 0 percent
Kevin Mullin, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Mark Gilham, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Bridget Mahoney, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 162 precincts - 0 percent
Marc Berman, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Peter Ohtaki, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kennita Watson, Lib 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 153 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Canova, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Natasha Gupta, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Anne Kepner, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Alex Lee, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Carmen Montano, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Anthony Phan, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Roman Reed, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Anna Song, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Bob Brunton, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 149 precincts - 0 percent
Evan Low, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Carlos Cruz, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Sam Ross, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 878 precincts - 0 percent
Socorro Cisneros, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Blanca Gomez, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Roger La Plante, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Anthony Rhoades, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Rick Herrick, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Thurston Smith, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Alex Walton, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 167 precincts - 0 percent
Johnathon Ervin, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Lourdes Everett, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Steve Fox, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Diedra Greenaway, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ollie McCaulley, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Eric Ohlsen, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Michael Rives, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Tom Lackey, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 402 precincts - 0 percent
Johnathan Abboud, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Steve Bennett, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Stephen Blum, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jason Dominguez, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Elsa Granados, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Cathy Murillo, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Charles Cole, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 199 precincts - 0 percent
Dina Cervantes, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Annie Cho, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Susan Christopher, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Kelvin Driscoll, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Brandii Grace, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Suzette Valladares, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Lucie Volotzky, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 397 precincts - 0 percent
DeniAntionette Mazingo, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Kotyuk, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Chad Mayes, NPP (i) 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 158 precincts - 0 percent
Laura Friedman, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Mike Graves, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Robert Sexton, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 132 precincts - 0 percent
Ed Chau, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Bryan Perez, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Priscilla Silva, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Burton Brink, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 174 precincts - 0 percent
Richard Bloom, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Will Hess, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jim King, Dem 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 164 precincts - 0 percent
Clinton Brown, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Tracy Jones, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Sydney Kamlager, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Glen Ratcliff, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 146 precincts - 0 percent
Josue Alvarado, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Lisa Calderon, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Primo Castro, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Gary Mendez, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Sylvia Rubio, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Dora Sandoval, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Vanessa Tyson, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Oscar Valladares, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jessica Martinez, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 136 precincts - 0 percent
Reggie Jones-Sawyer, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Efren Martinez, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Marcello Villeda, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 182 precincts - 0 percent
Jerry Carlos, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Steve Manos, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Nick Pardue, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kelly Seyarto, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Jeremy Smith, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 391 precincts - 0 percent
Eugene Fields, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Melissa Fox, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Steven Choi, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Benjamin Yu, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 222 precincts - 0 percent
Bijan Mohseni, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Diedre Nguyen, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Tyler Diep, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Janet Nguyen, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 275 precincts - 0 percent
Chris Duncan, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Scott Rhinehart, Dem 0 - 0 percent
William Brough, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Laurie Davies, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Ed Sachs, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 295 precincts - 0 percent
Cottie Petrie-Norris, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Diane Dixon, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kelly Ernby, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 239 precincts - 0 percent
Roger Garcia, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Karen Schwartz, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Marie Waldron, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 304 precincts - 0 percent
Sarah Davis, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Micah Perlin, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Chris Ward, Dem 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 288 precincts - 0 percent
Shirley Weber, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Carmelita Larrabaster, GOP 0 - 0 percent
John Moore, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 227 precincts - 0 percent
Lorena Gonzalez, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Lincoln Pickard, GOP 0 - 0 percent
John Vogel, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
AP Elections 03-03-2020 11:45