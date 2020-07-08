CBP: Man from Mexico found ill from heat in Texas dies

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

A passerby alerted the Border Patrol on Saturday to the man, who was lying on the side of a road near Roma, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of McAllen, according to a CBP statement. Agents summoned paramedics, who first took the man to a local hospital before he was transferred to a hospital in nearby Laredo.

The man went into cardiac arrest Tuesday, and efforts to resuscitate him failed, the CBP said.

The agency has informed the Mexican government of the man's death. CBP said that per policy, it has initated an internal review. Also, CPB says, the the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General has been notified.