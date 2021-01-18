COVID-19 fuels quick push for Kansas anti-abortion measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents are moving with unusual speed to put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot, fearing a COVID-19 outbreak could thwart them if they delay action even for a few weeks.
The proposed amendment would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution's Bill of Rights. It would declare that there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion and preserve the Legislature's power to regulate abortion.